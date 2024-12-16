Appoint university V-Cs, CPI secretary urges Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna met HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday, and submitted a representation urging him to immediately appoint Vice-Chancellors for all the universities in the State, and issue notification to fill up 4,439 vacant posts in universities. Even after five months, with no APSCHE Chairman, and Vice-Chancellors of varsities, the process of filling up the 4,439 assistant and associate professor posts has come to a halt.

He pointed out that though notification for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors for 17 universities was issued on July 18, no further steps have been taken so far. With a lack of Vice-Chancellors and a proper senate and executive committee, the university administration has been hit, he said. He also urged Lokesh to complete the pending appointment of 418 professors for 108 departments in 18 universities at the earliest.