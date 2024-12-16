CM Naidu embarked on another publicity stunt in name of Vision-2047: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had embarked on yet another publicity stunt in the name of Vision-2047.

Taking to X on Sunday, he posted, “This is just a ploy to deceive and mislead the people. Chandrababu’s manifesto has no place for the needs of the State and the needs of the people, let alone a realistic perspective. His rule has never been about implementing what he said in his manifesto during the five years given to him. His entire focus has always been on deceiving the people and misleading them.”

He described Naidu’s earlier efforts like Vision-2020, which was one of the darkest in the history of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

“The State witnessed widespread farmer suicides, mass migrations in search of livelihood, and rising unemployment. Instead of addressing these issues, Chandrababu sold off valuable public assets to his associates under the guise of privatisation, indulging in rampant corruption,” the YSRCP chief said in the post.

The people, mocked him, branding his Vision-2020 as ‘420’. His subsequent Vision-2029, announced in 2014, also failed to go beyond hollow promises and flashy propaganda, the former CM observed.

“Despite announcing three different visions, Chandrababu has never executed a single project that left an impact. Did he build a single government medical college, hospital or school? Did he create ports, harbours or improve agriculture? Did he generate jobs or invest in the future of Andhra Pradesh? The answer is no,” Jagan said.