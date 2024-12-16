Develop road infrastructure in North Andhra: MPs

VISAKHAPATNAM: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh, and Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, and urged him to upgrade the road connecting Pinagadi, K Kotapadu, Devarapalli and Paderu into a four-lane highway.

Highlighting the significance of the route, they said the road development will improve connectivity in North Coastal Andhra, besides boosting economic activity in the region. In a separate meeting with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, they sought the establishment of an industry or a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Madugula Assembly constituency to create employment opportunities and promote regional development. Both the Union Ministers promised to consider the proposals of the delegation, and directed officials to study the feasibility of these projects.