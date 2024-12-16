First Google AI skill workshop launched at VVIT

GUNTUR: The first AI Skilling Workshop, organised by Google Developers Group, was inaugurated on Sunday at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Guntur. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar emphasised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of developing the State as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill hub.

The two-day workshop aims to train engineering students in building AI applications and designs. Pemmasani highlighted the State’s initiatives to partner with tech giants like Google to provide global job opportunities for students. VVIT chairman Vidyasagar and vice chairman Vasireddy Mahadev expressed pride in hosting the workshop and assured continued efforts to enhance students’ technological skills.

The workshop is part of a broader effort to prepare students for the global tech landscape by fostering partnerships between the government and leading technology firms.

Two blocks worth Rs 10 crore inaugurated at Guntur GGH

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar inaugurated the extended Podila Prasad block at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday. The Rs 10-crore project was supported by a Rs 5-crore donation from a US-based gastroenterologist Dr Venkat Prasad Podila and facilitated by Guntur Medical College Alumni Of North America (GMCANA).

The facility, initially built in 2014 under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, now has two additional floors to cater to the rising number of patients. Dr Chandra Sekhar praised the contribution of Dr Podila and GMCANA, highlighting their role in transforming Guntur GGH into a vital healthcare centre for lakhs of patients Statewide. Narasaraopet MLA Dr Aravind Babu, Guntur Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej, and officials attended.