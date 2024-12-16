INTERVIEW | Tirumala Balaji darshan in just one hour: TTD Chairman BR Naidu

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is set to introduce a facial recognition-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) Darshan System to reduce waiting times for devotees. In an exclusive interview with BSN Malleswara Rao, TTD Chairman BR Naidu revealed that the AI-powered system will be implemented within six months, once it is established common devotees can complete Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan within 1 hour. A Bengaluru-based company has already begun pilot project preparations in Tirupati and Tirumala. He envisioned Tirumala’s transformation into a smart city, blending modern infrastructure, thoughtful town planning, and serene landscaping to evoke profound devotion. The goal, he explained, is to create an immersive experience that envelops devotees in a spiritual ambiance, with carefully selected plants that delight both the senses of sight and smell.

BR Naidu asserted that he has the full backing of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to implement necessary measures to restore Tirumala’s former glory. Confidently, he stated that his non-political background enables him to take bold decisions that his predecessors couldn’t, particularly in safeguarding Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Excerpts:

You made a surprise move at the first board meeting. With the second meeting slated to take place soon, what key decisions can we expect from you this time around?

As a devout follower of Lord Venkateswara, I firmly believe that Tirumala’s sanctity was compromised during the previous administration. It’s our responsibility to review those decisions and restore the temple’s sanctity. While there are additional decisions on the horizon, I’m not at liberty to disclose them just yet.

One of the key decisions made by the board is the introduction of an AI-based system designed to significantly reduce waiting times for darshan. Can you elaborate on this innovative solution and how it will be implemented?

Our ambitious goal is to provide every devotee with a darshan of Lord Venkateswara within one hour. To achieve this, we are introducing an AI-powered facial recognition system, inspired by the Digi Yatra system used in airports. Devotees will have their faces scanned at 20 strategic locations, including the railway station, bus stand, and Alipiri, and be assigned a specific time slot for darshan. They can join the queue within an hour of their allotted time, and will have darshan within the next 60 minutes.

This innovative system, currently being demoed by a Bengaluru-based company, will be sponsored by generous donors. By leveraging technology, we aim to eradicate black ticketing, eliminate touts, and ensure a more dignified and efficient experience for devotees. The current system of compartmentalising devotees is outdated and raises human rights concerns. Our mission is to provide a seamless and respectful experience for all.