INTERVIEW | Tirumala Balaji darshan in just one hour: TTD Chairman BR Naidu

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is set to introduce a facial recognition-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) Darshan System to reduce waiting times for devotees. In an exclusive interview with BSN Malleswara Rao, TTD Chairman BR Naidu revealed that the AI-powered system will be implemented within six months, once it is established common devotees can complete Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan within 1 hour. A Bengaluru-based company has already begun pilot project preparations in Tirupati and Tirumala. He envisioned Tirumala’s transformation into a smart city, blending modern infrastructure, thoughtful town planning, and serene landscaping to evoke profound devotion. The goal, he explained, is to create an immersive experience that envelops devotees in a spiritual ambiance, with carefully selected plants that delight both the senses of sight and smell.
BR Naidu asserted that he has the full backing of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to implement necessary measures to restore Tirumala’s former glory. Confidently, he stated that his non-political background enables him to take bold decisions that his predecessors couldn’t, particularly in safeguarding Hindu Sanatana Dharma.
Excerpts:
You made a surprise move at the first board meeting. With the second meeting slated to take place soon, what key decisions can we expect from you this time around?
As a devout follower of Lord Venkateswara, I firmly believe that Tirumala’s sanctity was compromised during the previous administration. It’s our responsibility to review those decisions and restore the temple’s sanctity. While there are additional decisions on the horizon, I’m not at liberty to disclose them just yet.
One of the key decisions made by the board is the introduction of an AI-based system designed to significantly reduce waiting times for darshan. Can you elaborate on this innovative solution and how it will be implemented?
Our ambitious goal is to provide every devotee with a darshan of Lord Venkateswara within one hour. To achieve this, we are introducing an AI-powered facial recognition system, inspired by the Digi Yatra system used in airports. Devotees will have their faces scanned at 20 strategic locations, including the railway station, bus stand, and Alipiri, and be assigned a specific time slot for darshan. They can join the queue within an hour of their allotted time, and will have darshan within the next 60 minutes.
This innovative system, currently being demoed by a Bengaluru-based company, will be sponsored by generous donors. By leveraging technology, we aim to eradicate black ticketing, eliminate touts, and ensure a more dignified and efficient experience for devotees. The current system of compartmentalising devotees is outdated and raises human rights concerns. Our mission is to provide a seamless and respectful experience for all.
How does this AI-powered facial recognition system differ from the time-slot based darshan initiative introduced by the Chandrababu government in 2000?
The time-slot based darshan system, introduced earlier to manage crowds, was marred by token manipulation and black market sales. Moreover, darshan wait times remained lengthy. To address these issues, we are introducing an AI-powered facial recognition system, which ensures that devotees cannot manipulate or transfer their access. This secure system will enable any devotee, regardless of their origin, to have darshan within one hour. We aim to implement this system within the next six months, with the goal of introducing it even sooner.
Our objective is to provide a seamless and efficient experience, especially for devotees travelling from distant places like Kerala or Uttar Pradesh. While they are free to explore Tirumala’s spiritual attractions at their leisure, our target is to ensure they can have darshan within a swift 60-minute timeframe.
For the first time in Tirumala’s history, we now have a dedicated Town Planning Department. What plans are in place to renovate and revamp the buildings and streets to create a more immersive and spiritually uplifting experience for devotees?
Tirumala is a sacred destination, not a tourist spot. To preserve its spiritual essence, we are transforming every aspect of the town to exude divinity. From visual aesthetics to soothing sounds and fragrances, every detail will be meticulously enhanced.
We are envisioning Tirumala as a Smart City with a 50-year master plan. To achieve this, we will be engaging a consultancy to develop sector-wise plans that seamlessly blend traditional Agama Sastra principles with modern design elements.
How many TTD temples are being built in different States?
We are expanding the TTD’s presence by constructing numerous temples across India, not just in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also in southern and northern States. We are receiving requests from governments and individuals offering land, and we are eager to build temples on these sites. In fact, we are constructing a temple in Telangana’s Kodangal, which is the constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Additionally, we are renovating existing TTD Kalyana Mandapams, although the current cultural shift in marriage customs has reduced the demand for new ones.
Tirumala is known as Seven Hills. How the 8th Hill has come up, and when you will be clearing it?
For the past five years, a staggering 7 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been dumped between two hills on Tirumala, forming a massive dumpsite that has become unbearable due to its overpowering stench. Despite its enormity, this issue has been neglected for far too long.
I have issued a directive to clear this waste within three months. The plan involves compressing the waste material and transporting it downhill, where it will be utilised to generate electricity, providing a sustainable solution to this long standing problem.
What would be the logical conclusion to Pink Diamond controversy?
It is now widely acknowledged that the Pink Diamond controversy was a baseless conspiracy orchestrated by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Recently, Ramana Deekshitulu, the former chief priest who falsely claimed the diamond was missing, apologised unconditionally for his remarks. We are taking steps to resolve the two pending cases filed by the TTD against Deekshitulu and a YSRCP leader. To ensure transparency, we will publicly disclose all TTD assets and jewellery. Moreover, we will take strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt the sacred atmosphere in Tirumala.
How many non-Hindu employees are working in the TTD? What would happen to them?
Currently, over 250 non-Hindu employees are working with the TTD, including some in the Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel, which was established to promote Hinduism. Ironically, one of these employees is even running a church. This blatant disregard for TTD’s principles is unacceptable. Previous chairmen, being politicians, may have overlooked this issue due to vote bank considerations. However, as a devout follower of Lord Venkateswara, my priority is to uphold the values of Hinduism. To address this anomaly, we will offer a Voluntary Retirement Scheme to these employees or surrender them to the government.