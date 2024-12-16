NTR CP distributes drone cameras to 28 police stations

VIJAYAWADA: Taking technology-driven policing to new heights, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu distributed drone cameras to all 28 police stations in the district on Sunday. The event, attended by Vijayawada city MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Gadde Rammohan, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), marked a significant step in modern law enforcement.

Highlighting the integration of technology in policing, the CP emphasised the need for advancements to ensure citizen safety, particularly for women and children. He lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘visible and invisible policing,’ which underpins the use of drones for innovative initiatives like ‘Cloud Patrolling.’

NTR district is the first in the country to implement drones extensively for law enforcement. The drones will facilitate various tasks, including automatic surveillance, crime scene mapping, traffic and crowd management, disaster response, and targeted operations like anti-narcotics and sand surveillance beats. CP Babu explained that ‘Cloud Patrolling’ would allow officers to monitor vulnerable locations and reconstruct crime scenes efficiently, reducing manpower needs for complex tasks. “Our CM said on the usage of technology in governance and wanted the State to be the drone capital of India. NTR district police has a distinct recognition for using drones in traffic management and crowd management. Taking it to the next level, we are going to bring cloud patrolling which will help us to identify vulnerable locations, crime scene construction and location mapping. This will help in completing any herculean task with less manpower,” he said.

The project received generous contributions in which the Vijayawada MP donated 10 drones, Kudaravalli Venkata Narsaiah contributed two, and the remaining 16 were donated by K Pawan Kumar and Raja from Vatsavai.