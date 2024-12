VIJAYAWADA: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is set to introduce an AI-based facial recognition system to reduce wait time for devotees.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, TTD Chairman BR Naidu revealed that the system, inspired by DigiYatra at airports, will be implemented within six months. Once it is established, common devotees can complete darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy within an hour, he said, adding that a Bengaluru-based company has already begun preparations to launch the pilot project in Tirupati and Tirumala.

Asked how the new system will be different from the time-slot based darshan initiative introduced by the Chandrababu Naidu government in 2000, the TTD chief explained that the old system, introduced to manage crowds, was marred by token manipulation and black market sales. Moreover, it did not address the issue of long wait for darshan, he pointed out.

Stating that the TTD’s aim is to provide a seamless and efficient experience, especially for devotees travelling from distant places, BR Naidu explained, “The AI-powered facial recognition system will ensure that devotees don’t manipulate or transfer their access. This secure system will enable any devotee, regardless of their origin, to have darshan within one hour.”

On the Srivari temple Board’s decision to allow only Hindus to work at the Srivari temple’s premises, he said, “Currently, over 250 non-Hindu employees are working with the TTD, including some in the Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel, which was established to promote Hinduism. Ironically, one of these employees is even running a church. This blatant disregard for TTD’s principles is unacceptable. As a devout follower of Lord Venkateswara, my priority is to uphold the values of Hinduism. To address this anomaly, we will offer a Voluntary Retirement Scheme to these employees or surrender them to the government.”

Further, he asserted that he has the full backing of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to implement necessary measures for restoring Tirumala’s former glory.