Tenali student dies in US road accident

GUNTUR: A 26-year-old woman from Tenali, identified as Srivandana Parimala, died in a car accident in Tennessee of United States on Friday evening. Parimala, who had moved to the US in December 2022 to pursue her MS, was travelling in a car that was hit from behind by a truck, causing severe injuries to all passengers. While she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, another passenger, Pawan, remains in critical condition. A third passenger, Nikith, also sustained injuries.

Parimala, the daughter of businessman Ganesh and homemaker Ramadevi, hailed from Tenali. The tragic news has left her family and neighbours in deep grief. Telugu community organisations in the US are coordinating efforts to repatriate her body to India.

Locals in Tennessee alerted authorities after the accident, enabling swift medical response, but Parimala could not be saved. Her devastated parents have urged officials for swift arrangements to bring her remains home. The untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over her neighbourhood in Tenali.