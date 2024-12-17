Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, DyCM Pawan Kalyan ‘discuss’ portfolio for Naga Babu

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, along with officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday.

After discussing the progress of various works pertaining to his departments, the duo reportedly spoke about the prevailing political conditions after the officials vacated the room.

During the 40-minute meeting, sources said, the duo discussed filling of the next phase of nominated posts, coordination between lower rung leaders in both parties.

It has been learnt that both the leaders also discussed portfolio allocation for JSP general secretary and Pawan’s brother Naga Babu, who was recently inducted into the State Cabinet.