Andhra Pradesh HC, iconic towers in Amaravati get CRDA approval

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) approved projects worth Rs 24,276 crore for the development of trunk roads, construction of the High Court Complex, Assembly and iconic buildings in Amaravati during the 43rd CRDA meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana assured that all capital city projects will be completed within the next three years.

Narayana revealed that, till date, the CRDA has approved projects worth Rs 45,249.24 crore during its last four meetings, including Monday’s session.

The new Assembly building will be constructed on 103 acres, with a height of 250 metres and a total area of 11.22 lakh square feet.

Minister Narayana stated that, apart from the Assembly sessions, the public will be allowed to visit the top of the building to enjoy panoramic views of Amaravati. The CRDA also approved the construction of the High Court and Administrative Complex.

The eight-story High Court will be built on 42 acres, covering an area of 20.32 lakh square feet, at a cost of Rs 1,048 crore. A 47-story Administrative Department building will span 17.03 lakh square feet. Additionally, five iconic towers covering 68.88 lakh square feet will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4,688 crore.

As for infrastructure and basic amenities development, four highways and other roads, totaling 579.5 km, will be laid at a cost of Rs 9,699 crore. Trunk roads will cost Rs 7,794 crore, and `318 crore has been allocated for sewage treatment plant (STP) works.

The Minister emphasised that the tender process for these works will commence next Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of this month. “If any tenders remain, the process will conclude by January 2025,” he added.

The Minister assured that development will be inclusive, benefiting all 29 capital villages where land pooling has been carried out. The government, Narayana said, will proceed with construction only after addressing all legal and technical issues to avoid further delays.