Andhra to adopt innovative healthcare initiatives inspired by Tata DiNC

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh visited Kolar in Karnataka to study the transformative impact of the Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) on healthcare.

Minister Lokesh, accompanied by Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board Chief Executive Officer CM Saikanth Varma, observed the centre’s advancements in primary and secondary healthcare services.

Girish Krishnamurthy, Managing Director and CEO of Tata MD, led the delegation through DiNC’s use cases in Reproductive and Child Health, Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) management, and Mental Health coordination.

The interactive sessions highlighted DiNC’s ability to track and monitor patients in real time, improving patient care coordination and service delivery. At the Vemgal Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Lokesh observed the efficient management of patient visits and referrals powered by DiNC. The visit also showcased maternal healthcare improvements, including antenatal care and Lamaze sessions for pregnant women.

At Shettihalli Health and Wellness Centre, the delegation studied seamless coordination between sub-centres and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), with ASHAs and CHOs empowered by digital tools for doctor consultations, Non-Communicable Disease screening, and immunisation tracking.

This visit underscores Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance public healthcare systems, drawing inspiration from Kolar’s success.