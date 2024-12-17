Bommasamudram Panchayat wins national award

CHITTOOR: The Bommasamudram Panchayat of Irala mandal in Chittoor district has secured the top position as the ‘Best Health Panchayat’ at the national level under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar.

The recognition, part of the National Panchayat Awards 2024, acknowledges panchayats for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Sarpanch Raghu received the award and a cash prize of `1 crore from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on December 11.

The Panchayat excelled in SDG areas related to health, nutrition, and sanitation, achieving milestones that contributed to its win. Key achievements included 100% Ayushman Bharat digital health card distribution, zero maternal and child mortality in the past five years, 100% institutional deliveries, and full immunisation coverage. District Collector Sumit Kumar lauded the Panchayat’s achievement, describing it as a model of effective governance and public participation.

District Panchayat Officer Sudhakar Rao highlighted the Panchayat’s focus on health and sanitation, urging others to adopt similar approaches. District Medical Officer Dr Prabhavathi Devi acknowledged the health department’s role in implementing these initiatives.

Sarpanch Raghu expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that it has increased their responsibility to sustain and expand the initiatives.