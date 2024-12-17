Complete road, rail projects by Dec 2026: Minister Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings (R&B), Investments and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has directed the officials to initiate steps to resolve pending issues related to the projects of National Highways and Railways for completion by December 2026.

He chaired a meeting with the task force committee, with higher officials from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Railway, Forest, Revenue and Mines, at the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, the minister instructed the officials to ensure timely commencement of project works and their completion.

He discussed issues pertaining to land acquisition, clearance from forest department, releasing of funds, changes in alignment, field level difficulties, coordination between departments. The taskforce committee gave several suggestions for the early completion of projects as well.

On the occasion, Janardhan Reddy asked the officials to resolve pending issues at the earliest and complete all NHAI and railway projects by December 2026, as advocated by the Chief Minister. The officials informed him that land acquisition for the highways will be completed by January 31, 2025.