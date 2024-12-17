IMD predicts heavy rains in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema

GUNTUR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of heavy rains in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from December 17 to 20.

A low-pressure area has developed over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal, influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation at South Andaman, at 8.30 am on Monday.

The system is expected to intensify into a severe low-pressure area within 24 hours.

Wind speeds of 30-35 kilometre per hour are expected along the coastline, prompting a warning for fishermen in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh to avoid venturing into the sea.

The India Meteorological Department has also cautioned about rough sea conditions.

The cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.1 kilometre above sea level and is expected to move west-northwestward towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the North Easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema from Tuesday to Friday.

The Met department has advised officials concerned to take precautionary measures and alert fishermen in Nellore district and residents in low-lying coastal areas.