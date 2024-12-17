Mangrove plantation threatens wetlands in Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Environmentalists have expressed serious concern over the mangrove plantation programmes aimed at increasing the green cover in the Bapatla district’s delta region.

The district, known for its 74 km coastline, 405 sq km of forest cover, and 67.97 sq km of mangrove forest, is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. However, the mangrove forests are severely impacted due to increasing pollution, illegal encroachments, and development projects.

According to the Forest Survey of India, 2021, the mangrove cover in the former Guntur district declined by 0.03% from 2019. Additionally, the arrival of migratory birds has dropped by 40% in recent years, with many species now at risk of extinction.

In response, the Forest Department and some NGOs have initiated major plantation programmes covering over 200 hectares with an investment of Rs 1.68 crore. However, local environmentalist Ramana Kumar has criticised the efforts, claiming they are causing severe damage to the wetlands.

He pointed out that during a recent visit, the Forest Department planted mangrove species over 50 hectares of wetlands in Surya Lanka, which he believes is a futile exercise, as the wetlands are not suitable for mangrove growth. Kumar also emphasised that planting mangroves in wetlands disrupts the ecological balance, noting that this practice goes against the National Environment Policy 2006, which prohibits wetland destruction for plantation purposes.