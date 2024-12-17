Mangrove plantation threatens wetlands in Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Environmentalists have expressed serious concern over the mangrove plantation programmes aimed at increasing the green cover in the Bapatla district’s delta region.
The district, known for its 74 km coastline, 405 sq km of forest cover, and 67.97 sq km of mangrove forest, is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. However, the mangrove forests are severely impacted due to increasing pollution, illegal encroachments, and development projects.
According to the Forest Survey of India, 2021, the mangrove cover in the former Guntur district declined by 0.03% from 2019. Additionally, the arrival of migratory birds has dropped by 40% in recent years, with many species now at risk of extinction.
In response, the Forest Department and some NGOs have initiated major plantation programmes covering over 200 hectares with an investment of Rs 1.68 crore. However, local environmentalist Ramana Kumar has criticised the efforts, claiming they are causing severe damage to the wetlands.
He pointed out that during a recent visit, the Forest Department planted mangrove species over 50 hectares of wetlands in Surya Lanka, which he believes is a futile exercise, as the wetlands are not suitable for mangrove growth. Kumar also emphasised that planting mangroves in wetlands disrupts the ecological balance, noting that this practice goes against the National Environment Policy 2006, which prohibits wetland destruction for plantation purposes.
The region is home to several rare species, including woolly-necked storks, Olive Ridley turtles, and various migratory birds, such as herons, sea waders, night herons, and the Pacific plover.
He warned that continued plantation in these wetlands would impact the natural habitat of these species, posing a serious threat to the entire ecosystem. He said the mangrove saplings planted in the region had failed to grow due to unsuitable wetland conditions. Despite informing district forest officials to halt the plantation, Kumar stated that the work continues.
Wetlands provide numerous benefits, including improving water quality, protecting against floods, controlling shoreline erosion, and offering habitats for fish and wildlife.
These unique ecosystems act as natural sponges, trapping and slowly releasing water, reducing flood heights, and preventing erosion. Wetlands within urban areas, especially, help manage the increased surface-water runoff from pavements and buildings, contributing to flood control and crop protection.
Environmentalists are urging officials to shift the plantation efforts to more suitable locations for the development of mangroves. He said the plantation in the wetlands is a waste of funds and will only cause more harm, as the mangroves cannot thrive in these areas. He called on officials to reconsider the issue and stop the plantation work immediately, to conserve nature.