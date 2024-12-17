Need for disaster preparedness stressed in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha participated in a three-day disaster management training session at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) campus in Gannavaram on Monday.

The training was conducted by NIDM South Campus in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and focused on Disaster Risk Reduction. The programme aimed to address critical aspects of disaster management and preparedness in the State, emphasising the importance of collaboration between national and State authorities to mitigate risks and build resilience.

Anitha stressed the need for preparedness and resource allocation in disaster-prone areas. She shared her experience in handling the Budameru floods, highlighting the challenges posed by insufficient boats during crises. She recalled her teamwork with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to overcome such issues.

She assured that the training would extend to all departments, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), to ensure active participation in flood relief efforts. She witnessed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel’s training.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia outlined the State’s proactive disaster management measures.