Polavaram Irrigation Project: Loss pegged at over Rs 10,000 cr

VIJAYAWADA: Delay in the execution of works for the Polavaram Irrigation Project over the last five years has resulted in measurable losses to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, including additional cost of Rs 2,400 crore for the construction of a new diaphragm wall and other elements, Rs 3,000 crore for the power project, and Rs 3,000 crore due to price escalation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

If the probable gains from the project are calculated, losses would be immeasurable, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing works at the Polavaram project site, Naidu explained that construction of the new D-Wall will commence on January 2, 2025 with an estimated cost of Rs 990 crore.

He announced that December 2025 has been set as the deadline for completing the D-Wall although time has been sought till March 2026. “Our target is to complete phase-1 of the irrigation project by October 2026.

We want to start impounding water in the project at the earliest, as it has to be done in a phased manner over a period of 2-3 years,” he stated.

Elaborating on the importance of the Polavaram project, Naidu said, once completed, it will create 7.2 lakh acres of new ayacut, stabilise 23 lakh acres, provide drinking water to 27 lakh people and generate 960 MW power.