Polavaram Irrigation Project: Loss pegged at over Rs 10,000 cr

VIJAYAWADA: Delay in the execution of works for the Polavaram Irrigation Project over the last five years has resulted in measurable losses to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, including additional cost of Rs 2,400 crore for the construction of a new diaphragm wall and other elements, Rs 3,000 crore for the power project, and Rs 3,000 crore due to price escalation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.
If the probable gains from the project are calculated, losses would be immeasurable, he added.
Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing works at the Polavaram project site, Naidu explained that construction of the new D-Wall will commence on January 2, 2025 with an estimated cost of Rs 990 crore.
He announced that December 2025 has been set as the deadline for completing the D-Wall although time has been sought till March 2026. “Our target is to complete phase-1 of the irrigation project by October 2026.
We want to start impounding water in the project at the earliest, as it has to be done in a phased manner over a period of 2-3 years,” he stated.
Elaborating on the importance of the Polavaram project, Naidu said, once completed, it will create 7.2 lakh acres of new ayacut, stabilise 23 lakh acres, provide drinking water to 27 lakh people and generate 960 MW power.
Govt to write to Centre on interlinking rivers in AP
Highlighting the efforts put in by the previous TDP-led NDA government from 2014 to 2019, he noted, “Till 2019, we completed 72% of the dam works. On the other hand, the YSRCP government completed only 3.8% of the works. Now, the responsibility has once again fallen on me to complete the project at the earliest.”
Stating that the crucial project was stalled and the D-Wall was damaged due to ‘ignorant decisions’ of the previous dispensation such as implementing reverse tendering, the Chief Minister said, “Today, we have to shell out an additional Rs 2,400 crore, including Rs 990 crore for the new D-Wall, Rs 836 crore for vibro compaction of river bed between two cofferdams, Rs 303 crore for sand drilling and Rs 211 crore for dewatering.”
Further, Naidu accused the previous YSRCP regime of diverting Rs 2,234 crore and leaving pending bills worth Rs 2,000 crore, which resulted in contractors halting works.
“To ascertain facts about the D-Wall and other aspects, the Central Water Commission (CWC) engaged experts from IIT-Hyderabad. Later, a panel of international experts also inspected the works. Issues highlighted in the reports they submitted were taken to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Subsequently, the Centre sanctioned Rs 12,175 crore for phase-1 works (41.15 metres). A sum of Rs 2,345 crore has already been released and tenders for completing Left Main Canal till Anakapalle have been invited,” he explained.
Asserting that there will be no compromise on quality of works and deadlines, Naidu said an action plan has been chalked out for the expeditious completion of the project. “A detailed schedule of works to be completed and deadlines have been decided.
The action plan will be submitted to the Polavaram Project Authority, CWC and others. Executing agencies have been instructed to prepone deadlines, while officials have been tasked with completing pending land acquisition of 16,400 acres by April 2025.
They have also been directed to hand over R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) package to the effected persons at the earliest,” he added. He assured that issues pertaining to the objections raised by Odisha and Chattisgarh, and the writ filed in the Supreme Court will be resolved in due course.
Naidu also announced that the State government will write to the Centre regarding Phase-2 (45.72 metres) of the project and chalk out an action plan for interlinking rivers to make Andhra Pradesh drought-free.
Elaborating on the agenda for the next meeting, the Chief Minister said focus will be on reviewing the progress of the works and how plans are being taken forward. “It is very crucial to identify the technical aspects and take steps to reach the milestones,” he opined. Naidu said the required manpower will be provided for land acquisition and a committed officer will be appointed for supervision.
Further, he stressed that SC’s directions for carrying out project works and R&R should be strictly adhered to. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) G Sai Prasad explained the progress of the project works and other related issues in detail. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and others were present.