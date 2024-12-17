Row over Jogi Ramesh’s bonhomie with TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: The participation of former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh in a programme along with TDP leaders has sparked a controversy within the yellow party, with party general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh reportedly expressing his ire over the issue.
Ramesh participated in a programme to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Sardar Gouthu Latchanna in Nuzvid.
Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, along with TDP MLA Gouthu Sireesha, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and other party leaders, also attended the event.
It has been learnt that Ramesh, who has been accused of leading a mob to the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, when the latter was in opposition, and levelling serious allegations against the TDP leadership in the past, was seen moving closely with leaders of the yellow party and exchanging pleasantries with them.
MLA expresses anguish over social media harassment by cadre
Upset over the issue, the TDP cadre took to various social media platforms and sought action against the party leaders. Subsequently, the TDP high command reportedly sought a report over the entire episode.
On Monday, I&PR Minister Parthasarathy issued an apology and asserted that he would not do anything that would harm the image of the party. He explained that the programme to unveil Latchanna’s statue was organised irrespective of political affiliations.
Pointing out that leaders from the TDP and others belonging to the Gowda community attended the programme, he said YSRCP’s Jogi Ramesh’s presence was merely a coincidence.
Later in the day, Gouthu Sireesha posted a video message, expressing anguish over the cadre targeting her without verifying the facts. She explained that the Krishna district Gowda association leaders invited her to unveil the statue of her grandfather Gouthu Latchanna a month ago. “I was unaware of who else was invited to the programme. I attended because I am Latchanna’s granddaughter,” she added.
Stating that she has been a target of social media harassment under the previous YSRCP regime, she said she was distressed for becoming a target by her own party. She assured the leadership that such issues will not recur.
Asserting that her family is loyal and committed to the TDP, she pointed out that although several YSRCP leaders wanted to join the yellow party in her constituency Palasa in Srikakulam district, she never allowed them even into the party office because they all abused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and the party when YSRCP was in power.
According to sources, TDP high command has instructed leaders not to share a dais with YSRCP leaders. If at all they have to share the stage, they are required to take prior permission for the same. The TDP leaders have also been directed against attending debates organised by ‘YSRCP-friendly’ media organisations, a senior leader told TNIE.