Row over Jogi Ramesh’s bonhomie with TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: The participation of former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh in a programme along with TDP leaders has sparked a controversy within the yellow party, with party general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh reportedly expressing his ire over the issue.

Ramesh participated in a programme to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Sardar Gouthu Latchanna in Nuzvid.

Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, along with TDP MLA Gouthu Sireesha, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and other party leaders, also attended the event.

It has been learnt that Ramesh, who has been accused of leading a mob to the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, when the latter was in opposition, and levelling serious allegations against the TDP leadership in the past, was seen moving closely with leaders of the yellow party and exchanging pleasantries with them.

MLA expresses anguish over social media harassment by cadre

Upset over the issue, the TDP cadre took to various social media platforms and sought action against the party leaders. Subsequently, the TDP high command reportedly sought a report over the entire episode.

On Monday, I&PR Minister Parthasarathy issued an apology and asserted that he would not do anything that would harm the image of the party. He explained that the programme to unveil Latchanna’s statue was organised irrespective of political affiliations.