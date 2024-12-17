Temple ornaments worth Rs 15.5L seized, man held in Ongole

ONGOLE: Police arrested a person involved in multiple temple theft cases on Sunday night. He was attempting to flee to Chennai to sell the stolen ornaments and was caught near Ongole Railway Station. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth `15.50 lakh from him.

The accused was identified as Kakinada Krishna Rao, alias Ramakrishna from Srikakulam district. SP AR Damodar praised the police team for their efforts in capturing the accused and announced rewards for the team.

It may be recalled that in November, a five-member gang responsible for thefts in over 100 temples across the State was arrested by the police.

The gang, which hails from Chadalawada village in Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) mandal, committed thefts at several temples, stealing ornaments as well as the DVR of the CCTV system at Sri Raghu Nayaka Swamy temple, among other temples. They sold the stolen items to Krishna Rao. He was produced before the court and remanded into custody.