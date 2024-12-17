Woman kills two brothers for property in Palnadu village

GUNTUR: A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her two brothers over a dispute concerning their deceased father’s retirement benefits and assets in Nekarikallu village of Palnadu district on Monday. Police said the accused, Krishnaveni, confessed to killing her elder brother Gopi Krishna (32), a police constable, and her younger brother Durga Ramakrishna (26) to prevent them from claiming the property.

The siblings had been living together following the death of their parents. Their father, Paul Raju, a government teacher at Nekarikallu Tribal Welfare School, passed away last year, followed by their mother a few months later. The family dispute escalated when Krishnaveni, who claimed she cared for their father during his final days, demanded the entire inheritance. When her brothers refused, tensions grew into violent altercations.

According to police, Krishnaveni first killed Durga Ramakrishna on November 26 by getting him drunk and pushing him into a canal. On December 10, she strangled Gopi Krishna with her scarf after incapacitating him with alcohol. The crime came to light on Monday when Gopi Krishna failed to report for duty for several days, prompting an inquiry.

Police said Krishnaveni used a two-wheeler to transport and dispose of her brothers’ bodies in the canal. The bodies are yet to be recovered, and a search operation is underway. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.