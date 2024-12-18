Ambati Rambabu stages protest against inaction over derogatory social media posts targeting Jagan

GUNTUR: YSRCP Guntur district in-charge and former minister Ambati Rambabu staged a protest at Pattabhipuram police station on Tuesday, alleging police bias and selective enforcement of the law.
The protest was in response to the police’s inaction on multiple complaints filed against social media activists for posting derogatory content.
On November 19, Rambabu lodged 10 complaints at the station against social media users for allegedly making malicious posts targeting YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife YS Bharathi, and Rambabu’s family.
Visiting the police station on Tuesday, Rambabu demanded an update on the progress of the investigation into the cases.
Addressing the media, Rambabu accused the police of failing to act on the complaints and claimed they were awaiting orders from TDP leader Nara Lokesh. He criticised the TDP for allegedly pressuring the police to serve their political interests. “Under Lokesh’s influence, the police have become weak and biased,” he alleged.
He warned that political interference in law enforcement would harm the criminal justice system and undermine the rule of law. He declared that if the police continue to act in a biased manner and fail to address the complaints, YSRCP would intensify its protests in the coming days. YSRC Guntur city in-charge Diamond Babu, Shaik Noori Fathima, and several others were present.