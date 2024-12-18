Ambati Rambabu stages protest against inaction over derogatory social media posts targeting Jagan

GUNTUR: YSRCP Guntur district in-charge and former minister Ambati Rambabu staged a protest at Pattabhipuram police station on Tuesday, alleging police bias and selective enforcement of the law.

The protest was in response to the police’s inaction on multiple complaints filed against social media activists for posting derogatory content.

On November 19, Rambabu lodged 10 complaints at the station against social media users for allegedly making malicious posts targeting YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife YS Bharathi, and Rambabu’s family.

Visiting the police station on Tuesday, Rambabu demanded an update on the progress of the investigation into the cases.