APSRTC staff get night-out allowance

VIJAYAWADA: In a welcome move for the staff of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), the State government has announced a Rs 150 night out allowance for bus drivers, conductors, and other supporting staff.

A GO issued by Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande states that the allowance will be provided to night service crews when they are required to halt outside their headquarters for more than six but less than 12 hours.

This decision comes after representations made by APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana to the government. With this, over 17,000 drivers and 15,000 conductors are set to benefit, earning an additional Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per month.