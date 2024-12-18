Bhavani Deeksha Viramana on December 21, elaborate arrangements underway

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are underway for the smooth conduct of the annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment ritual at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, from December 21 to 25.

The ritual is expected to attract nearly 10 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and other states.

The NTR district administration and temple officials have intensified preparations to manage the large influx of devotees.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) KS Rama Rao, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu, and other officials recently conducted a review of the security and infrastructure arrangements. A special coordination committee meeting involving various departments was also held.