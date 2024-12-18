Brain-dead man’s organs give life to four

VISAKHAPATNAM: The family of a 52-year-old brain-dead patient donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to several individuals awaiting transplants.
Murali Krishna, a resident of Visakhapatnam, met with a road accident on December 14 while returning home from a family function. He suffered severe brain haemorrhage and was declared brain-dead by doctors at KIMS Icon Hospital on Tuesday.
Despite their grief, Murali Krishna’s family, comprising his wife, daughter, son, and relatives, made the noble decision to donate his organs. The medical team at KIMS Icon Hospital sensitised the family about the importance of organ donation, following which they gave their consent.
Following this, State Jeevandan Coordinator Dr Rambabu issued the necessary permissions. The medical team retrieved Murali’s two kidneys, liver, and heart.
As per the Jeevandan protocol, the organs were allocated based on a seniority list and transported to other hospitals with the support of the city police, who facilitated a green corridor.
On behalf of the State government, Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Srilekha and State Jeevandan Coordinator Dr. K. Rambabu paid tributes to Murali at the hospital and handed over financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and a certificate of appreciation to the family.
State Jeevandan Coordinator Dr K Rambabu said, “We must overcome myths and step forward for organ donation.” He emphasised that despite extensive awareness campaigns, myths surrounding organ donation persist, preventing families of brain-dead individuals from coming forward.
He noted that thousands in the state are waiting for organs, and Murali Krishna’s family has set an example by dispelling such misconceptions. He urged people to follow their lead and donate organs to save lives. He also extended gratitude to the family, the medical team for sensitising them, and the police department for their assistance in transporting the organs.