Brain-dead man’s organs give life to four

VISAKHAPATNAM: The family of a 52-year-old brain-dead patient donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to several individuals awaiting transplants.

Murali Krishna, a resident of Visakhapatnam, met with a road accident on December 14 while returning home from a family function. He suffered severe brain haemorrhage and was declared brain-dead by doctors at KIMS Icon Hospital on Tuesday.

Despite their grief, Murali Krishna’s family, comprising his wife, daughter, son, and relatives, made the noble decision to donate his organs. The medical team at KIMS Icon Hospital sensitised the family about the importance of organ donation, following which they gave their consent.

Following this, State Jeevandan Coordinator Dr Rambabu issued the necessary permissions. The medical team retrieved Murali’s two kidneys, liver, and heart.

As per the Jeevandan protocol, the organs were allocated based on a seniority list and transported to other hospitals with the support of the city police, who facilitated a green corridor.