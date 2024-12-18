Broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats by end of March

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Managing Director K Dinesh Kumar announced that broadband services will be extended to all gram panchayats (GPs) in the State by the end of March 2025.

He made this announcement during a review meeting held on Tuesday at the BSNL office in Vijayawada, which focused on the progress of the BharatNet-2 project funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi.

Dinesh Kumar emphasised that the State government is committed to accelerating broadband connectivity across all panchayats. He noted that over 15,000 subscribers are already benefiting from the BharatNet scheme through FiberNet. By March 2025, broadband services will be expanded to an additional 11,254 panchayats.

Kumar added that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in India providing broadband to all panchayats under the BharatNet-2 project, a significant milestone in establishing digital panchayats.

Sanjay Kumar Varshne, Dy Director General of the Digital Bharat Fund, expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and assured continued support from the Centre to ensure its timely completion. Digital Bharat Fund Director Harikrishnan and others were present.