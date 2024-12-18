CM Chandrababu Naidu allocates 10 acres for AIIMS expansion

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced allocation of an additional 10 acres of land for All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) Mangalagiri, facilitating its expansion into a premier healthcare and research hub with Medtronics, a collaboration of AIIMS and IITs, Research Block, and School of Public Health.
Speaking at the institution’s first convocation ceremony on Tuesday, the Chief Minister promised to pursue AIIMS management’s request for land in Kolanukonda village and reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to its growth.
Highlighting the role of technology in transforming healthcare, he said medical science had evolved into ‘Medtech Science,’ enabling remote patient care. He urged medical students to master emerging technologies like Deep tech, ensuring advanced healthcare where patients visit hospitals only when absolutely necessary.
Calling President Droupadi Murmu as an inspiration, Naidu lauded her journey from humble tribal roots to the nation’s highest office. “Her life proves that nothing is impossible with hard work and determination,” he said.
Naidu envisioned AIIMS Mangalagiri as a top-ranked institution, emphasising Amaravati as ‘future city of India’ and a hub for world-class healthcare. He acknowledged the State government’s contributions, including provision of approach roads, power, water, and national highway connectivity for AIIMS. Appreciating affordable healthcare services at just Rs 10, the Chief Minister pointed out its current ranking as eighth among 20 operational AIIMS in the country and expressed confidence that it could secure the top spot.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister echoed AIIMS Director Dr Madhabananda Kar’s views on integrating technical knowledge with medical education. He expressed optimism about AIIMS excelling in research, patient care, and innovation. Reflecting on his campus tour, Naidu remarked that he wished to ‘study again’ at AIIMS Mangalagiri but called it impossible in a humorous tone.
Thanking the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating 11 national institutions to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, the Chief Minister credited Union Health Minister JP Nadda for laying the foundation stone for AIIMS during his tenure. He expressed optimism for its continued development under Union Health Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav.
Reiterating his vision for Amaravati as a world-class capital, Naidu outlined plans to invest Rs 53,000 crore over the next three years. He also emphasised the role of IT Minister and Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh in supporting growth of AIIMS.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Ministers N Lokesh and Y Satya Kumar Yadav and others attended the programme.