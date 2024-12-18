Former minister Alla Nani set to join TDP today; party cadre voices dissent

Nani, who served as Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) in the previous YSRCP regime, had unsuccessfully contested from the Eluru Assembly constituency in the 2024 elections.

Following his defeat, he resigned from the YSRCP in August and announced his decision to quit active politics. However, he later reconsidered and opted to join the TDP.

Local TDP cadres, however, opposed Nani’s entry, accusing him of harassing party workers while in power.

Eluru TDP MLA Badeti Chanti had conveyed the discontent among party activists to the leadership.

Despite the reservations expressed by the local cadre, the TDP leadership remained firm on its decision to induct Nani. Addressing the situation, MLA Chanti confirmed that he had communicated the concerns of Eluru TDP workers to the leadership but added that he would abide by the party’s final decision.