Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next five days

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a high alert in response to a low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, is set to bring heavy rains to the State starting December 17, lasting for five days.

An Orange alert has been issued for Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 17. A Yellow alert has been declared for Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram districts, with heavy rainfall expected.