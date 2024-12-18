Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next five days

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a high alert in response to a low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, is set to bring heavy rains to the State starting December 17, lasting for five days.
An Orange alert has been issued for Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 17. A Yellow alert has been declared for Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram districts, with heavy rainfall expected.
The weather conditions along the Vizag coast have already turned rough, with light rainfall recorded on Tuesday.
Cold weather is expected to worsen, and light showers are predicted to continue in Vizag as the depression causes persistent rainfall for the next four days.
From December 18, the IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, Yanam, and Rayalaseema districts. Officials have warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 35-45 km/h along the coast. These conditions are expected to last for the next four days, with heavy rainfall.
Rainfall is likely to affect districts from North Coastal Andhra Pradesh to South Coastal Andhra. On December 18, isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms with lightning are expected in several districts. Squally weather conditions with wind speeds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, are forecast for the South Andhra Pradesh coast and adjacent sea areas on December 18 and 19. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore due to rough sea conditions.