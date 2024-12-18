‘Majors can live together irrespective of gender’

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said majors, irrespective of gender, have the right to live with their partners as per their aspirations.

While hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman Pallavi, resident of Vijayawada, alleging that her partner Jyothi was abducted by her father and kept in forceful custody, Justice Raavu Raghunandan Rao and Justice Kunchem Maheswara Rao opined that right to life and right to marry a person of choice is protected under the Article 21 of Constitution of India and even their family members cannot object to such a relationship (same sex marriage or lesbian) cannot be curtailed except the procedure established by Law.

The judges further stated that majors can live with their partners according to their wishes.

The petitioner Pallavi, in her petition, alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with Jyothi of Krishna Lanka for a past few months, and was objected by the latter’s father.

Not happy with their relationship, Jyothi’s father lodged a complaint against Pallavi in Krishna Lanka and kept his daughter in his custody.

Raising serious objections to the actions of Jyothi’s father, Pallavi approached the HC and filed a habeas corpus petition seeking the police to present Jyothi before the court. Police presented Jyothi in the court.

Further, the judges interacted with Jyothi and sought her opinion, and issued orders.