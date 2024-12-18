President Droupadi Murmu exhorts medicos to serve mankind better

VIJAYAWADA: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who attended the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri as a chief guest on Tuesday, highlighted the significance of the inaugural batch of graduates, terming them the ‘first brand ambassadors’ for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences both nationally and globally.

The President presented gold medals to four MBBS students at the convocation ceremony and congratulated all the young doctors, who received their degrees, mentioning that two-thirds of them are women. “I offer my special appreciation to the young doctors awarded gold medals today. Among the medal winners, women have accounted for the majority of the honours,” she said.

She lauded the graduates for choosing the medical profession, describing it as a path of service to humanity. She urged the young doctors to focus on three key aspects of service, learning and research orientation to achieve success, and earn respect in the field. “The rising participation of women in the medical profession, and their contributions demonstrate that we are becoming a truly developed society,” she said.