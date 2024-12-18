President Droupadi Murmu exhorts medicos to serve mankind better

VIJAYAWADA: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who attended the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri as a chief guest on Tuesday, highlighted the significance of the inaugural batch of graduates, terming them the ‘first brand ambassadors’ for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences both nationally and globally.
The President presented gold medals to four MBBS students at the convocation ceremony and congratulated all the young doctors, who received their degrees, mentioning that two-thirds of them are women. “I offer my special appreciation to the young doctors awarded gold medals today. Among the medal winners, women have accounted for the majority of the honours,” she said.
She lauded the graduates for choosing the medical profession, describing it as a path of service to humanity. She urged the young doctors to focus on three key aspects of service, learning and research orientation to achieve success, and earn respect in the field. “The rising participation of women in the medical profession, and their contributions demonstrate that we are becoming a truly developed society,” she said.
She further advised them to prioritise ‘fame over fortune’, as dedication to excellence will ultimately earn them enduring recognition. The young doctors should prioritise extending medical services in rural and tribal areas.
Highlighting the global stature of Indian doctors, the President said, “Our medical professionals have earned leading positions in developed countries through their talent and hard work. India is emerging as a global hub of affordable medical tourism, a development in which doctors play a pivotal role.”
The President also underlined the importance of holistic healthcare, citing its deep roots in Indian tradition, where prayers are offered for longevity and good health. She applauded AIIMS Mangalagiri’s motto ‘Sakal Swasthya Sarvada’ (Health for All, Always), describing it as a reflection of the ideals of holistic and inclusive healthcare. She exhorted the graduates to adopt this principle as their guiding philosophy in medical practice.
Mentioning the dynamic challenges faced by modern medical science, the President stressed the need for innovative solutions. She commended AIIMS efforts in this regard, particularly the establishment of the ‘Cytogenetics Laboratory’.
In his report, AIIMS Mangalagiri Director Madabanda Kar highlighted its achievements in medical education, patient care and research. The institute currently trains over 650 MBBS students and 135 postgraduates with 41 broad and super-speciality departments. The 600-bed hospital of AIIMS has served over 20 lakh outpatients and 38,000 inpatients, with cutting-edge facilities like robotic physiotherapy and modular operating theatres, he explained.
Highlighting its research contributions, the Director said over 500 faculty publications have been presented, alongside collaborations with premier institutes like IITs and UNICEF. Reaffirming the institute’s mission, he concluded, “Together, we will make AIIMS Mangalagiri a global hub of medical education, research and care.”
After the convocation address by the President of India, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, along with Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav, awarded degrees to 49 MBBS and 4 Post-Doctoral Certificate Course students. They also unveiled the AIIMS Mangalagiri Centre for Medical Education Technology (CMET) brochure.
Earlier, the President, who arrived at Gannavaram airport by a special flight, was received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, DY CM Pawan Kalyan, and other dignitaries.