Shoulder rub with YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh: TDP cadres still angry, Kolusu Parthasarathy meets CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Unconvinced with the apologies tendered by Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha for their participation in a programme along with YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, the TDP cadre have demanded that all the three leaders (Kolusu, Sireesha and Konakalla Narayana Rao) give explanation to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh, besides apologising openly to the TDP rank and file together.
In fact, Kolusu and Sireesha explained that the incident happened without their knowledge, and they were not aware that Jogi would attend the event. However, their explanation failed to please the TDP cadres.
“Even if the three leaders attended the programme without knowing about the presence of Jogi as claimed by them, it would have been better if they returned from the programme soon after coming across the YSRCP leader,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE.
Furthermore, the trio committed another mistake by participating in a procession on a vehicle, along with Jogi, much to the chagrin of the TDP cadres, the leader said.
“In fact, Jogi was among the top 10 notorious YSRCP leaders, who went hammer and tongs against Naidu, his family and the TDP as a whole during the previous regime, and the trio’s participation in an event along with such a person caused much embarrassment to the party cadres,” another TDP leader said.
Kolusu who already tendered apology on Monday itself, convened another press conference at the TDP headquarters on Tuesday, and once again gave a prolonged explanation over his participation in the statue unveiling ceremony of freedom fighter Sardar Gouthu Latchanna in Nuzvid, and once again appealed to the TDP cadre to pardon him.
Shocked to see ex-minister at event: Kolusu
The Housing Minister said he was also shocked after coming across Jogi at the event. He is of the opinion that YSRCP leaders attend such programmes intentionally, and recalled how Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi intruded into the zoom conference held by Lokesh in the past.
It is learnt that Parthasarathy met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh and gave an explanation over the incident, and got serious instructions from them to be cautious in the future.
Meanwhile, former TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna said apologies alone are not enough to please the party cadre after sharing a meeting with a person, who came to attack the residence of Naidu.