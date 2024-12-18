Shoulder rub with YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh: TDP cadres still angry, Kolusu Parthasarathy meets CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Unconvinced with the apologies tendered by Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha for their participation in a programme along with YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, the TDP cadre have demanded that all the three leaders (Kolusu, Sireesha and Konakalla Narayana Rao) give explanation to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh, besides apologising openly to the TDP rank and file together.

In fact, Kolusu and Sireesha explained that the incident happened without their knowledge, and they were not aware that Jogi would attend the event. However, their explanation failed to please the TDP cadres.

“Even if the three leaders attended the programme without knowing about the presence of Jogi as claimed by them, it would have been better if they returned from the programme soon after coming across the YSRCP leader,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE.