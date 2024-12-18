Traffic police crackdown on illegal bike racing in Guntur

GUNTUR: With incidents of illegal bike racing on city roads on the rise, Guntur traffic police have launched a stringent crackdown to curb the menace and ensure public safety.

The issue gained prominence after a recent bike race on the Koritepadu-Gujjanagundla road left a family of four injured while they were dining at a roadside stall.

Such incidents have sparked concern among commuters and street vendors, prompting police to intensify surveillance across major roads and junctions.

Recently, police detained 20 youths for rash driving near Arundalpet flyover, close to Guntur Government General Hospital. The vehicles were seized, and offenders were issued strict warnings against violating traffic rules.

Surveillance has been ramped up with CCTV cameras installed on key routes, while plans are underway to set up speed breakers and traffic cones to deter reckless driving. Guntur Traffic DSP Ramesh stated that speed breakers and caution boards have already been installed on Koritepadu-Gujjanagundla road following the accident. “Organising or participating in illegal bike races is a punishable offence, and violators will face severe action,” he warned.

The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to address road safety issues, including overspeeding, drunk driving, and route violations. Special drives have been intensified across the city to prevent accidents and regulate traffic effectively.

With the city’s population expected to grow from its current six lakh to 10 lakh due to expansion, vehicular traffic has surged. To tackle increasing congestion, police are focusing on upgrading the traffic signal system. Guntur SP Sathish Kumar has directed officials to review signal timings at key junctions and expedite pending road repair works.