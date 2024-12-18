‘Warehouse system uncovered smuggling’

GUNTUR: The launch of the Warehouse Management System has exposed the illegal smuggling of PDS rice, leading to an ongoing investigation and promises of strict action against those responsible.

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar revealed the findings at a press conference in Tenali on Tuesday, stating that over 4,840 bags of PDS rice were found missing from JS Godown.

The irregularities came to light after the system, launched on November 26 by Civil Supplies Managing Director Manzeer, flagged discrepancies.

A three member committee has been formed to probe the issue, which involves the diversion of 243 MT of rice. The PDS operates by procuring paddy from farmers, converting it into rice at more than 1,300 rice mills across the State.