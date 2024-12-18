‘Will simplify land records and solve disputes’
VISAKHAPATNAM: Revenue, Stamps, and Registration Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has pledged the government’s commitment to simplifying revenue records and addressing long-standing land registration issues to prevent public complications.
Addressing the North Andhra Regional Revenue Officers Conference at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted the government’s focus on protecting government lands and resolving public grievances transparently.
The conference covered critical issues such as the 22A prohibitory orders, freehold land disputes, and the re-survey process. Public representatives, senior revenue officials, district Collectors, joint Collectors, and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) from North Andhra districts attended the event.
Minister Satya Prasad informed that the government had received 2.8 lakh grievances related to land registration and revenue matters during ongoing village meetings. He assured that relevant details, including maps, would be made available at village and ward secretariats, with updates shared through SMS and phone calls.
The Minister acknowledged errors in a previous resurvey conducted in 6,688 villages and outlined plans to re-survey an additional 9,000 villages with simplified procedures and public approval. With Visakhapatnam growing as an IT hub, the Minister emphasised the need to address revenue issues, particularly in freehold land matters, while ensuring swift resolutions and transparency. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia urged officials to expedite land dispute court cases and resolve issues promptly through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), while focusing on government land protection.
Legislators from North Andhra districts raised concerns regarding restrictions under the 22A list and called for stronger measures to protect temple and government lands, as well as fair compensation for project-affected areas. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Government Whips Ganababu and Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, along with other legislators, presided over the meeting. District Collectors MN Harendhira Prasad, Vijay Krishnan, Shyam Prasad, and Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, along with joint Collectors and revenue officials, also participated.