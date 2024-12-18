‘Will simplify land records and solve disputes’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Revenue, Stamps, and Registration Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has pledged the government’s commitment to simplifying revenue records and addressing long-standing land registration issues to prevent public complications.

Addressing the North Andhra Regional Revenue Officers Conference at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted the government’s focus on protecting government lands and resolving public grievances transparently.

The conference covered critical issues such as the 22A prohibitory orders, freehold land disputes, and the re-survey process. Public representatives, senior revenue officials, district Collectors, joint Collectors, and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) from North Andhra districts attended the event.

Minister Satya Prasad informed that the government had received 2.8 lakh grievances related to land registration and revenue matters during ongoing village meetings. He assured that relevant details, including maps, would be made available at village and ward secretariats, with updates shared through SMS and phone calls.