YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy accused of grabbing land worth Rs 1.5k crore

He alleged that Vijayasai Reddy, along with a local advocate named Subash, colluded to lure his wife and illegally grab prime lands stretching from RK Beach to Bheemili in Visakhapatnam.

“During 2022-23, I was sent to the United States under some pretext. During my absence, Vijayasai Reddy cohabited with my wife, resulting in the birth of a baby boy,” Madan Mohan told Lokesh. He further asserted his belief that Vijayasai Reddy is the biological father of the child and demanded a DNA test to confirm his allegations.

Madan Mohan also claimed that his wife Santhi amassed wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income, including assets worth over Rs 20 crore. These allegedly include a Rs 4 crore villa in Kunchanapalli, another villa worth Rs 3 crore near the former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli, and several luxury cars.

Additionally, he requested to be transferred back to Hyderabad from Kolkata.

Responding to his appeal, Minister Nara Lokesh assured Madan Mohan that he would speak to the higher officials to ensure proper justice is done.