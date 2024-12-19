AP seeks Rs 70,000 crore from Centre under Jal Jeevan Mission

VIJAYAWADA: Blaming the previous YSRCP dispensation for the tardy implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the State, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan said though the Centre sanctioned Rs 4,787 crore works under the JJM for Andhra Pradesh, the previous government failed to make use of the funds because of the non-release of the matching grant.

Stressing the need to focus on development of permanent water sources while taking up the JJM works, Pawan Kalyan said the previous government laid emphasis on depending on borewells, instead of supplying water from reservoirs and other sources to the people.

People were complaining that though pipelines were laid, no water was flowing. The YSRCP regime had sent proposals worth Rs 26,000 under the JJM to the Centre, while Kerala, which is a small State, submitted proposals to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore, he pointed out.

Revealing that a representation was made to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil seeking Rs 70,000 crore for the State under the JJM, he said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted in January 2025.

The Centre had found fault with the YSRCP government for neglecting the implementation of the JJM. Though it was designed to provide 95.44 lakh tap connections under 38 major reservoirs, the previous government took up the borewell digging works ignoring the JJM guidelines, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Though Rs 4,000 crore was spent on borewells, it yielded no result as it is not possible to supply continuous drinking water depending on them. Thus, Rs 4,000 crore was misused by the previous YSTCP regime, he explained.

Revealing that he is receiving complaints from people about the drinking water shortage during his district visits, Pawan Kalyan said he is keen on providing safe drinking water to the people. “Every individual in rural areas should be supplied 55 litres of water a day on an average. Hence, officials should work in this regard,” he asserted.