APSRTC to deploy more e-buses to cut running costs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Chairman Konakalla Narayana announced plans to introduce more battery-operated buses to reduce vehicular pollution and cut operational costs.

Speaking to mediapersons in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, he outlined the corporation’s strategy to replace all diesel-operated buses with electric ones by 2029.

Currently, APSRTC operates over 10,000 buses, including 2,500 contract-hired vehicles.

“The State government is focused on transitioning to cleaner energy in transportation, with a target to completely phase out diesel buses for electric ones by 2029,” Narayana said.

He emphasised improving passenger amenities at bus stations, stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on promoting electric buses in the State.

“With the Central government’s support, we are confident that battery-operated buses will help the debt-ridden APSRTC turn profitable while significantly reducing pollution,” he added.

The chairman also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for introducing night-out allowances for crew members who halt at depots overnight.

He highlighted the government’s employee-friendly policies, including its decision not to increase bus fares, ensuring passengers are not burdened.

Narayana reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to employee welfare and sustainable transportation development in the State.