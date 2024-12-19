Chittoor police bag best crime detection award

VIJAYAWADA: Chittoor received the prestigious ABCD (Award for Best Crime Detection), presented by the Andhra Pradesh State Police Department for the exemplary crime investigation efforts and techniques, on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao presented the awards to four investigation teams for their outstanding performance in detection of crime, and also handed over the prize money.

While Chittoor district police won the first prize for their investigation and recovery in an ATM theft case reported in July this year, Guntakal railway police bagged the second prize of Rs 60,000 for identifying and arresting the accused in a theft case. Kurnool district police got the third prize of Rs 40,000 for solving a murder case. BR Ambedkar Konaseema police received the consolation prize of Rs 20,000 for arresting interstate temple offenders.

The DGP lauded the efforts of police for their skill and dedication, emphasising their role as a model for crime detection. He appreciated Kurnool, Vizianagaram and Krishna district SPs for resolving the highest number of cases through Lok Adalat held recently.