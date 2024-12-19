CM Naidu set to visit Krishna village on December 20

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji has directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Krishna district on Friday.

The CM is scheduled to participate in multiple programmes at Ganguru village in Penamaluru mandal.

His itinerary includes inspecting the paddy procurement process, attending a revenue conference, visiting the Rythu Seva Kendra, and inspecting Venkatadri Oils Private Limited Rice Mill. MLA Bode Prasad will accompany Naidu during the visit.

The Collector held a preparatory meeting at the Rythu Seva Kendra on Wednesday with MLA Bode Prasad, Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, and officials from various departments, including Revenue, Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Panchayat Raj, and R&B. He emphasised the need for interactions with farmers to gather feedback on facilities at the Rythu Seva Kendra and the paddy procurement process. He instructed Panchayat Raj and R&B officials to repair roads along the CM’s route and make arrangements for a helipad.