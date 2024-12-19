From gold mines to wind power, Ramagiri grapples with fluctuating fortunes
ANANTAPUR: Ramagiri mandal of the erstwhile Anantapur district was once a thriving hub of opportunity. Known initially for its gold mines and later as a pioneer of wind energy in Rayalaseema region, the small town has experienced both, the highs of innovation and the lows of industrial collapse. Today, it stands as a poignant reminder of how rapidly fortunes can change.
The golden era
Ramagiri’s story began with its famed gold mines, which provided livelihood to hundreds of local workers. Villagers flocked to the area, eager to partake in its promise of economic prosperity. However, by the 1980s, the gold mines were shut down, and many employees were relocated to the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Others accepted voluntary retirement or moved away, leaving the town’s golden identity behind. Despite the shift, Ramagiri continues to be remembered as the land of ‘Ramagiri Gold Mines.’
The winds of change
In the 1990s, a new chapter began when the government identified Ramagiri as a prime location for renewable energy development. Its open landscape and consistent winds made it an ideal site for wind farms. By 1994, windmills were erected with a combined capacity of 51.74 MW, making Ramagiri a leader in the wind energy sector in Anantapur.
The towering wind turbines soon became a symbol of progress, attracting visitors and companies alike. For the youth, these projects offered employment as operators, supervisors, and maintenance workers. At its peak, the wind farms produced 30 lakh units of electricity annually, powering the region and creating a thriving ecosystem of renewable energy.
The fall of wind energy
But the success was short-lived. By the early 2000s, a combination of reduced wind speeds, aging equipment, and high maintenance costs led to a decline in energy production. The expiry of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and unfavourable government policies exacerbated the issue, forcing many companies into financial losses.
Gradually, operations ceased, and several companies dismantled their windmills. From an initial capacity of 51.74 MW, production plummeted to just 6 MW, leaving hundreds of workers unemployed.
Impact on the community
The economic downturn hit Ramagiri’s residents hard. Families dependent on windmill jobs faced severe financial hardships.
Naga Raju, a former windmill operator, said, “After working for over 18 years, we were suddenly left jobless. The company shut down suddenly. With children still in school and no steady income, I had to take up odd jobs to make ends meet. Many families in Ramagiri are in a similar situation, struggling to survive.”
The loss of wind energy operations not only impacted the livelihood of individuals but also erased a part of Ramagiri’s identity as a hub of innovation and development.
While some companies dismantled their wind power infrastructure, a few, like Deccan Cements and NILE, still produce limited electricity.
As Ramagiri grapples with its changing fortunes, its residents are hopeful of new opportunities. Many are calling for government intervention to attract industries or initiate programmes that can revive the region’s economy.