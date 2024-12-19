From gold mines to wind power, Ramagiri grapples with fluctuating fortunes

ANANTAPUR: Ramagiri mandal of the erstwhile Anantapur district was once a thriving hub of opportunity. Known initially for its gold mines and later as a pioneer of wind energy in Rayalaseema region, the small town has experienced both, the highs of innovation and the lows of industrial collapse. Today, it stands as a poignant reminder of how rapidly fortunes can change.

The golden era

Ramagiri’s story began with its famed gold mines, which provided livelihood to hundreds of local workers. Villagers flocked to the area, eager to partake in its promise of economic prosperity. However, by the 1980s, the gold mines were shut down, and many employees were relocated to the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Others accepted voluntary retirement or moved away, leaving the town’s golden identity behind. Despite the shift, Ramagiri continues to be remembered as the land of ‘Ramagiri Gold Mines.’

The winds of change

In the 1990s, a new chapter began when the government identified Ramagiri as a prime location for renewable energy development. Its open landscape and consistent winds made it an ideal site for wind farms. By 1994, windmills were erected with a combined capacity of 51.74 MW, making Ramagiri a leader in the wind energy sector in Anantapur.

The towering wind turbines soon became a symbol of progress, attracting visitors and companies alike. For the youth, these projects offered employment as operators, supervisors, and maintenance workers. At its peak, the wind farms produced 30 lakh units of electricity annually, powering the region and creating a thriving ecosystem of renewable energy.