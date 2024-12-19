Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts identified as high-risk flood zones in State

VISAKHAPATNAM: Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh have been identified as high-risk flood-prone areas, according to a recent report titled ‘District-level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using the IPCC Framework.’

The report categorises Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore as medium flood risk zones, while Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and Chittoor fall under the low-risk category.

The report also highlights that Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool are among the districts facing a high risk of drought. Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are classified under medium drought risk, with Nellore being the only district under low drought risk.

This detailed assessment, released on December 13, 2024, at IIT Delhi, provides an in-depth analysis of flood and drought risks across 698 districts in India. It was developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, IIT Guwahati and CSTEP (Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy) Bengaluru, with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The study noted that the development of risk maps for floods and droughts facilitates comparative analysis of districts within a State based on standardised indicators.

These maps, it stated, encompass flood and drought hazards, the degree of exposure to these hazards, and overall vulnerability, fostering a holistic understanding of climate risks. By determining the components of flood and drought risks, the report added, policymakers can uncover the relative contributions of hazards, exposure, and vulnerability within each district.

The report further stated that both State and Central governments face mounting pressure to deliver drought and flood assistance due to the rising frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Risk assessments, such as those presented in the report, enable governments to prepare proactively by allocating resources, deploying staff, and designing programmes to build resilience in districts most affected by floods and droughts.

Additionally, the report highlighted that hazard-specific risk profiles at the district level can help identify areas requiring urgent attention. It noted that these profiles enable policymakers to identify entry points and interventions, thereby focusing efforts on critical districts to mitigate the impacts of climate hazards.