Heavy rainfall likely in parts of State for next two days, officials on alert

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been sounded for Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram districts, with forecast for moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days.

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal over southwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level has become more marked and now lies over the same region. The IMD, in a report, stated that it is likely to move nearly northwestwards towards north of Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of AP on December 19 and 20.

The department also issued a warning of strong winds, with speeds ranging from 35-45 km/hour, along the coast.

According to the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in-charge director KVS Srinivas, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash Vizag city and surrounding coastal regions starting from Thursday. The officials have further advised fishermen on the South Coast to refrain from venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

Vizianagaram Collector Dr BR Ambedkar instructed official machinery to take steps to mitigate crop loss. On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other parts of Central Coastal AP experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.