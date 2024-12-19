Investment Tracker to monitor setting up of units

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has revealed that efforts are being made to ensure the timely establishment of industries in the State through continuous monitoring via a digital platform called Investment Tracker.

Reviewing the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) project monitoring mechanism at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary assessed the steps being taken to monitor investment proposals after SIPC and State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meetings.

He emphasised that since some departments lack district-level officers, the General Manager of the District Industries Centre should act as the nodal officer, with officials from relevant departments continuously monitoring projects.

He stated that investment proposals for setting up various units should be presented to the District Industrial Promotion and Exports Committee (DIEPC), chaired by district collectors. Steps should be taken to obtain approvals and facilitate the timely establishment of industries.

The Chief Secretary noted that the Investment Tracker is an effective tool for tracking projects from the DPR stage to their grounding. The platform allows departments to identify and address bottlenecks, provides project updates, and enables investors to check progress.

The proposed project needs to be monitored from time to time through the Investment Tracker system and steps should be taken to ensure that the respective units are established in a timely manner after getting the approval of SIPC and SIPB.

The Chief Secretary directed the line departments of 14 departments in the State, including I&I, IT&C, Food Processing, Nedcap, etc., to continuously monitor the Investment Tracker system and take steps to establish the respective units in a timely manner after the SIPB approval.

He also directed them to submit reports on this once a week. Similarly, the Chief Secretary asked the district collectors at the district level to monitor the e-Tracker dashboard from time to time.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, NREDCAP MD KVN Chakradharababu, Director (Industries) Abhishikth Kishore and JD (Industries) Ramalingeswara Raju attended the meeting.