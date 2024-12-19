Lanka Dinakar seeks substantial budgetary aid for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Lanka Dinakar, Chairperson of the Twenty Points Programme Implementation for Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarna Andhra 2047, has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging substantial allocations for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Dinakar proposed Rs 12.50-13 lakh crore for capital expenditure and Rs 2-2.5 lakh crore in long-term interest-free loans to enable the State to build revenue-generating assets aligned with national goals. He also sought special loans for irrigation projects in backward districts to ensure sustainable water use and economic growth.

For MGNREGA, Dinakar suggested Rs 1 lakh crore allocation, Aadhaar-linked job cards, and integration with NFSA. He recommended scheme-specific identity cards for better beneficiary identification. Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s ongoing development, he requested funds for Amaravati and the Polavaram Project, citing previous allocations of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 12,157 crore, respectively. Dinakar called for compensation for Prakasam district, declared backward in 2024, and urged expedited industrial corridor completion, including Donakonda, Machilipatnam, and Hindupur. Advocating renewable energy and manufacturing under the PLI scheme, he sought Rs 50,000 crore under Purvodaya for Eastern states, including AP.

Dinakar reiterated his commitment to the vision of inclusive growth through Viksit Bharat 2047.