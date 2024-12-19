Nuzvid controversy escalates as TDP activists continue to lash out at trio

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing dispute within the TDP over a few leaders sharing the stage with YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh during the unveiling of the Sardar Gouthu Latchanna statue in Nuzvid has escalated, with party activists attacking the leaders on social media platforms.

Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, along with TDP MLA Gouthu Sireesha, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, and other party leaders, attended the event in Nuzvid, where they shared the stage with Ramesh.

The YSRCP leader has been accused of leading a mob to the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu when the latter was in opposition, and of making serious allegations against TDP leadership in the past.

The incident angered TDP activists, prompting the party high command reportedly seeking an explanation from the leaders involved.

In response, both the Minister and the MLA clarified that Ramesh’s presence at the event was purely coincidental and offered apologies to the leadership. Konakalla also explained that the event was conducted without regard to political affiliations, and emphasised that they would explain the episode to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh. Despite these clarifications, social media abuse against the three TDP leaders by a section of party activists has continued unabated.