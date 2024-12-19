Nuzvid controversy escalates as TDP activists continue to lash out at trio
VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing dispute within the TDP over a few leaders sharing the stage with YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh during the unveiling of the Sardar Gouthu Latchanna statue in Nuzvid has escalated, with party activists attacking the leaders on social media platforms.
Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, along with TDP MLA Gouthu Sireesha, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, and other party leaders, attended the event in Nuzvid, where they shared the stage with Ramesh.
The YSRCP leader has been accused of leading a mob to the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu when the latter was in opposition, and of making serious allegations against TDP leadership in the past.
The incident angered TDP activists, prompting the party high command reportedly seeking an explanation from the leaders involved.
In response, both the Minister and the MLA clarified that Ramesh’s presence at the event was purely coincidental and offered apologies to the leadership. Konakalla also explained that the event was conducted without regard to political affiliations, and emphasised that they would explain the episode to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh. Despite these clarifications, social media abuse against the three TDP leaders by a section of party activists has continued unabated.
YSR Congress accuses TDP of targeting BC leaders
It is understood that another faction within the party has taken serious exception to the situation, questioning why the matter is being prolonged despite the leaders’ explanations. As the three leaders who attended the programme belong to the Backward Classes (BCs), the YSRCP has criticised the TDP leadership, accusing it of caste-based discrimination within the party. Former Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat alleged that the TDP was deliberately targeting BC leaders and pressuring them to apologize repeatedly.
Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah challenged YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to summon Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and seek clarification on land-grabbing allegations made by the husband of suspended Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Kalingiri Santhi. “Can Jagan instruct Vijayasai to resign from his MP position and stay out of the party until he is proven innocent?” Varla demanded.
A senior TDP leader, pointing out that Naidu had urged party cadres to avoid posting objectionable content on social media and criticised YSRCP activists for abusing political rivals, called on party activists to immediately cease posting abusive comments on the issue.