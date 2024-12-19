Sahitya Akademi Award for Guntur writer Penugonda Lakshminarayana's ‘Deepika’

GUNTUR: Guntur-based writer and advocate Penugonda Lakshminarayana has been named the winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 (Telugu) for his literary criticism work Deepika, a compilation of 36 progressive essays.

The 70-year-old, renowned for his literary contributions, has authored acclaimed works like Viditha, Aneka, and the poetry collection Repatiloki.

The announcement was made on Wednesday as part of the Central Sahitya Akademi Awards for 21 Indian languages. Expressing his joy over the recognition, Lakshminarayana said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to receive this award. I am honoured and beyond happy.”

Speaking with TNIE, he shared his journey into progressive literature, revealing how his fascination with Telugu literature during college and his belief in Marxism shaped his passion. Despite practising law as a registered advocate at the Guntur Bar Association for five decades, Lakshminarayana emphasised that literature remains his lifelong devotion. Deepika, published in 2021, gained prominence for its essays on notable Telugu writers from Telangana, Uttarandhra, coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema. The book also features essays on the necessity of cultural policy and highlights the solidarity of Andhra Pradesh poets during the Telangana literary movement, making it a significant contribution to Telugu literature.

Born in 1954 in Cheruvukommupalem village of Guntur district, Lakshminarayana began his literary journey in 1972 with the poem Samidhi. Over the years, he has emerged as an accomplished editor, publishing works such as Bulgaria Kavitha Sankalanam, Arajakeeyam Kavitha Sankalanam, Guntur Kathalu, and Kathasravanthi.

As a co-editor and honorary editor, he has contributed to over 100 books. In 2023, Lakshminarayana became the first Telugu writer to be elected as the national president of the All India Progressive Writers Association. His contributions to literature and advocacy have earned him numerous accolades, including the Telugu University Award (2017), Telugu Bhasha Puraskaram, Sunkara Satyanarayana Memorial Award, and the Millennium Lawyer Award.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The award will be presented in Delhi on March 8, 2025. Professor Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy represented the Telugu language on the jury. Works in eight poetry collections, three novels, three essay compilations, three literary criticism books, two short story collections, one drama, and one research work were honoured this year.