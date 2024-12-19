Six-year-old boy suspected to be affected by Zika virus

NELLORE: A six-year-old boy is suspected to have contracted the Zika virus at Venkatapuram village in Marripadu mandal of Nellore district.

The incident has triggered panic in the region, prompting health department officials to take a series of precautionary measures aimed at containing any potential outbreak.

The child, initially admitted to a private hospital, was referred to a corporate hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment. His blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to confirm if the boy has contracted the virus.

In response to the situation, a medical team, including specialists from the Government General Hospital (GGH), has been deployed in Venkatapuram. Health officials have begun conducting medical examinations for the boy’s family and other villagers, focusing on individuals displaying suspected symptoms.

Urging the public not to panic, Atmakur MLA and Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said, “We are monitoring the situation closely and ensuring that best medical care is provided to the boy. Special teams are conducting medical checks for his family and other residents in the village.”

Health officials urge public to stay vigilant

Sanitation drives are underway to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds, as Zika primarily transmits through mosquitoes. Health officials are also conducting blood tests for individuals exhibiting fever or other symptoms. The officials have urged people to stay vigilant, follow hygiene protocols, and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms. Residents were also requested to avoid misinformation.