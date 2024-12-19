Ultrasound centre inspection target far below

VIJAYAWADA: Tirupati district has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing the ban on prenatal sex determination, achieving 90% of its target, followed by YSR Kadapa and Kakinada districts at 89% and 88%, respectively. However, despite legal prohibitions, reports indicate that some centres continue to disclose the sex of fetuses, often leading to female feticide.

Statewide performance in inspecting registered ultrasound scanning centres from April 2024 to till date has been dismal, with only 41% of the inspection target met. Officials revealed that against an Expected Level of Performance (ELOP) of 10,421 inspections, only 4,239 were conducted across the State. Currently, 3,908 ultrasound scanning centres are registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act across the State.

To address these lapses, health officials have set stringent district-level inspection targets and stressed frequent monitoring of scanning centres. From April 1 to December 13, Tirupati district inspected 573 of its 640 centres. In stark contrast, Vizag inspected only 53 out of 1,032 centres, meeting a mere 5% of its target. Border areas remain particularly vulnerable to illegal practices, prompting focused interventions. A total of 91 inspections and 21 decoy operations were conducted across 92 border scanning centres by September 2024. Additionally, 489 decoy operations were carried out statewide between April and November 2024.

Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, determining and disclosing the sex of a fetus is a criminal offense punishable by up to three years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 5 lakh. Licenses of centres violating the act are also revoked. Despite these provisions, AP ranks 10th nationally in filing cases against illegal disclosures, with 22 cases registered this year. Of these, 17 ended in acquittals, five are ongoing, and one led to a conviction.

Dr KVNS Anil Kumar, Assistant Director of Health and Family Welfare, underscored the importance of stricter enforcement to combat illegal practices.

He emphasised the implementation of quarterly performance reviews and issuing notices to underperforming officials. He noted staffing challenges, including vacancies for DMHOs and DEOs, but assured that measures are being taken to meet monthly targets.