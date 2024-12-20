Andhra CM Naidu lauds TDP cadre for record enrolment of 76.89 lakh new members

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the TDP created history with enrolling 76 lakh members, party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the fete was possible because of the involvement of entire cadre.

Stating that 76.89 lakh people took party membership in the Telugu States so far, Naidu said that the people were taking membership due to their trust and faith in the Party.

He said one in every four persons had opted to take the TDP membership in the State. During a teleconference on party membership drive with the MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Parliament Party Presidents and village-level activists of the TDP on Thursday, Naidu said that the strength of the TDP activists was proved once again through the membership drive.

Over Rs 135 crore was spent from the welfare fund of the activists, Naidu said that TDP is only the party to extend Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to activists taking membership with a fee of Rs 100. “As many as 685 persons took permanent membership of the Party paying Rs 1 lakh each.

The amount will be utilised for the welfare of the activists. Mangalagiri, GD Nellore and Pedakurapadu constituencies stood in top three places with 71, 38 and 37 permanent members respectively,” Naidu said. The membership enrolment should be completed by December 30 and cards will be issued to the members soon, the Chief Minister said.

