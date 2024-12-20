Andhra Pradesh HC questions inaction on former intelligence chief

VIJAYAWADA: On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned the police department as to why senior IPS officer and former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, the Accused Number 2 in the Kadambari Jathwani harassment case.

The court pointed out that the police officer had not even filed an anticipatory bail plea and asked why he was not arrested. Citing government orders suspending him, the Court said it must have been mentioned in the suspension order that the officer should be available for the case investigation. Was he available or had he fled, the court questioned.

In response, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said that as Anjanyeulu was not arrested, the other accused could not seek bail. He maintained that it is the discretion of the investigating officer as to whom to arrest and there is no need for arresting the accused in serial order.

He said as part of the investigation, the case investigating officer will take the call to whom to arrest based on the evidence at hand. If the IO feels that arresting certain accused can unravel the facts, the arrest will be made, he added.